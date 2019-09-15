See All Podiatrists in Newtown, CT
Overview

Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, CT. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Lazaroff works at Newtown Foot Care in Newtown, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newtown Foot Care
    87 S Main St Ste 8, Newtown, CT 06470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 270-6724
  2. 2
    Dr Joel S Segalman LLC
    714 Chase Pkwy Ste 4, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-0489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2019
    I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Lazaroff. Most of my experiences with doctors of any kind have not been good. However, Dr. Lazaroff is so different and reminds me more of how doctors used to be before the whole health care system changed. He's unbelievably caring; in fact, he called (four days after my very minor surgery) on a SUNDAY!!! The call was just to see how I was doing! Dr. Lazaroff is extremely patient, thorough, and treated me . It's not an easy thing for me to be off my feet for any length of time as I teach Natural Horsemanship and so I had oodles of questions. Horses are not only a career but also my passion. He explained completely how long the healing process would be so I would know what I could do and when. Also, what I really appreciated is that he gave me the "why's" which helps me a lot to in accepting that I needed to be careful during the healing process. The surgical center and the people there where he performed the surgery were also wonderful.
    Kyle Van Splinter — Sep 15, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1588084362
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • American University, Washington Dc
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazaroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazaroff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazaroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

