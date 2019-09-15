Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazaroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, CT. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Lazaroff works at
Locations
-
1
Newtown Foot Care87 S Main St Ste 8, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 270-6724
-
2
Dr Joel S Segalman LLC714 Chase Pkwy Ste 4, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-0489
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazaroff?
I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Lazaroff. Most of my experiences with doctors of any kind have not been good. However, Dr. Lazaroff is so different and reminds me more of how doctors used to be before the whole health care system changed. He's unbelievably caring; in fact, he called (four days after my very minor surgery) on a SUNDAY!!! The call was just to see how I was doing! Dr. Lazaroff is extremely patient, thorough, and treated me . It's not an easy thing for me to be off my feet for any length of time as I teach Natural Horsemanship and so I had oodles of questions. Horses are not only a career but also my passion. He explained completely how long the healing process would be so I would know what I could do and when. Also, what I really appreciated is that he gave me the "why's" which helps me a lot to in accepting that I needed to be careful during the healing process. The surgical center and the people there where he performed the surgery were also wonderful.
About Dr. Stephen Lazaroff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588084362
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- American University, Washington Dc
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazaroff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazaroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazaroff works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazaroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.