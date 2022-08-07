Dr. Stephen Lash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lash, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - West Valley3336 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 301, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 845-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
stephen. Lash he’s a good doctor he’s my kids old doctor he delivered my babies 23 years ago haven’t seen him since but ever since I known him from back then he’s been a good doctor
About Dr. Stephen Lash, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447228572
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.