Dr. Stephen Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Larsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Larsen works at
Locations
-
1
Goodyear13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 302, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 512-4390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mesa10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (623) 512-4390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology17560 N 75th Ave Ste 440, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 512-4390
-
4
Paradise Valley3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4500, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 512-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Procedure went very well. Very minimal pain or discomfort in the days after. The Surgery staff was awesome. Highly recommend and 5 stars!
About Dr. Stephen Larsen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1215165584
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
