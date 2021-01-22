Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Landers, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Landers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Landers works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen A Landers MD7515 Greenville Ave Ste 806, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landers?
Could not recommend Dr. Landers highly enough! Have seen him 3 times over the span of more than a year for various issues. He listens, does not rush the appointment, and delivers excellent service with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Stephen Landers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487646568
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landers has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Peritonsillar Abscess and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.