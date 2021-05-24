Overview

Dr. Stephen Land, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Land works at Virtua Primary Care - Moorestown at Young Avenue in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

