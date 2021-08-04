Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Claire HealthCare.
Dr. Lamb works at
Locations
Stephen Lamb MD436 W Second St, Lexington, KY 40507 Directions (859) 253-9024Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Claire HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Sagamore Health Network
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I really love this Dr he is such a great person.
About Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609086057
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Sir Charles Gairdener Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
