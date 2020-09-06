Dr. Stephen Laguardia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laguardia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Laguardia Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Laguardia Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Laguardia Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Clinic of Louisiana1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N613, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6800
-
2
West Jefferson Medical Center Heart Clinic of Louisiana - Gretna120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 410, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (504) 349-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laguardia Jr?
Superior Cardiologist!! If I need heart surgery, he would be my #1 choice. Outstanding knowledge and bedside manner. Brilliant, caring doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Laguardia Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396866729
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laguardia Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laguardia Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laguardia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laguardia Jr works at
Dr. Laguardia Jr has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laguardia Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Laguardia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laguardia Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laguardia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laguardia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.