Dr. Stephen Kutz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Kutz works at Thames Eye Group PC in Mystic, CT with other offices in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.