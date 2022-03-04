Dr. Stephen Kushner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kushner, DPM
Dr. Stephen Kushner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Multi-specialty Physician Services10446 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 431-6050
- MultiPlan
This is a very conscientious doctor discusses all options for treatment very gentle when cutting in sensitive areas highly recommend Denise Adams
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184695157
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kushner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushner works at
