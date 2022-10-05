Overview

Dr. Stephen Kupferberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Kupferberg works at Ocean ENT in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.