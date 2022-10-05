Dr. Stephen Kupferberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupferberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kupferberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kupferberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Bruce W. Peters DO PA54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 3, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 281-0100
Ocean ENT1707 Atlantic Ave Bldg 1, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 281-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with his office staff. He was thorough and not hurried and discussed health issues that went beyond my original reason for coming into see him. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Kupferberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447365747
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupferberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupferberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupferberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupferberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupferberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kupferberg speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupferberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupferberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupferberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupferberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.