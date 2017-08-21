Dr. Stephen Kulick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kulick, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kulick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very direct and professional
About Dr. Stephen Kulick, MD
- Neurology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1265413975
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai
- Boston Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology
