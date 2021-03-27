Overview

Dr. Stephen Kuehn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Texas County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kuehn works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Cardiology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.