Dr. Stephen Krzeminski, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Krzeminski works at Lakeshore Ent Pa in Granbury, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.