Dr. Stephen Krzeminski, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Krzeminski, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.

Dr. Krzeminski works at Lakeshore Ent Pa in Granbury, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshore Ent Pa
    1305 Paluxy Rd Ste A, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 573-6673
  2. 2
    Lakeshore ENT
    925 Santa Fe Dr Ste 112, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 573-6673

  • Lake Granbury Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Ear rings ear pain
    Alta Thornton — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Krzeminski, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992783393
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • Syracuse Un
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Krzeminski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krzeminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krzeminski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krzeminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krzeminski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krzeminski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Krzeminski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krzeminski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krzeminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krzeminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

