Dr. Stephen Kruszka, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Kruszka works at Washington Reg Med Ctr Hsptlst in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Omaha, NE and Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.