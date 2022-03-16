Dr. Stephen Kreitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kreitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kreitzer, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Hawaii and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Kreitzer works at
Locations
-
1
Sleep Disorders Consultants2919 W Swann Ave Ste 105, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9103
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreitzer?
I was very pleased with Dr. Kreitzer's help and his staff. He explains your condition well and orders the right tests to know better how to treat the condition. Appointments are fairly easy to get without waiting a month. Very personable and professional.
About Dr. Stephen Kreitzer, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1659337491
Education & Certifications
- Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University Of Hawaii
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreitzer works at
Dr. Kreitzer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kreitzer speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.