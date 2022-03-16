See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Dr. Stephen Kreitzer, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Hawaii and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Kreitzer works at Sleep Disorders Consultants in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sleep Disorders Consultants
    2919 W Swann Ave Ste 105, Tampa, FL 33609 (813) 686-9103

  HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  Tampa General Hospital

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    American Enterprise Group
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    PacifiCare Health Systems
    PHCS
    PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    Principal Life
    Thrivent Financial
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance
    Worker's Compensation

    Mar 16, 2022
    I was very pleased with Dr. Kreitzer's help and his staff. He explains your condition well and orders the right tests to know better how to treat the condition. Appointments are fairly easy to get without waiting a month. Very personable and professional.
    Bill James — Mar 16, 2022
    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English, Spanish
    1659337491
    Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    University Of Hawaii
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
