Overview

Dr. Stephen Krebs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Krebs works at St. Francis Health Center Hospital System in Topeka, KS with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.