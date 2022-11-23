Dr. Krazit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Krazit, MD
Dr. Stephen Krazit, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Methodist Brain and Spine Institute, 1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 152, Dallas, TX 75203
Integrative Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation PA, 7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 245, Rowlett, TX 75088
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
I've used Dr. Krazit three times. He is very knowledgeable and kind. He explains the process in detail and made me comfortable. I trust him.
Pain Medicine
10 years of experience
English
LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
