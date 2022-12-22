Dr. Stephen Krates, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Krates, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Krates, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Oak Lawn Office4940 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-1500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Orland Park Office15300 West Ave Ste 315, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 349-9222Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Krates Eye Center7340 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krates is very professional, concerned about his patients, and is an extremely skilled surgeon. I feel very fortunate to have been referred to him for my cataract surgeries. Initially, I was extremely nervous, but due to his expertise, both procedures were quick, painless, and the results were even better than I had expected. I could not be any more pleased with the entire experience.
About Dr. Stephen Krates, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital and Medical Center
- Midwestern University
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krates has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
502 patients have reviewed Dr. Krates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krates.
