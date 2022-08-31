Dr. Stephen Krant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Stephen Krant, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Stephen Krant Clinic528 Nautilus St, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 454-3161
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I travel from 300 miles. Dr Krant does amazing work. I’ve had several procedures, all of which left me looking refreshed. I’m not someone else , he makes you the best YOU!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Rush-Presby St Lukes Hosp
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Krant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krant accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krant has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krant speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krant.
