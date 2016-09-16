Overview

Dr. Stephen Kovach III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kovach III works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.