Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kouba works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cape Fear Orthopedics
    4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 801, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-2171
    Cape Fear Orthopedics
    6000 Ramsey St Ste 108, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Limb Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    May 17, 2016
    The most wonderful Doctor in the world!!!!! Would and have trusted my life with him.
    About Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073588620
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College, The State University Of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kouba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kouba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kouba works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kouba’s profile.

    Dr. Kouba has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

