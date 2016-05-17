Overview

Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kouba works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.