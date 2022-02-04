See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Kocaj works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Medical Group
    140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 (973) 404-9800
    St. Vincent's Birmingham
    810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 (404) 668-8332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morristown Medical Center
  Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Dr. Kocaj is the best orthopedic physician I have had and I recommend him to everyone. I have had two knee reconstructions done by him and both experiences were phenomenal. During my second knee injury, I went to another doctor as it was an emergency (broken femur, tib/fib, and partially ruptured MCL) and the doctor completely missed my torn ACL and 2 meniscus tears. After waiting a couple months after the originally diagnosed injuries healed and still having issues I called Dr. Kocaj to have him take a look and he got me in immediately, diagnosed the issue quickly and preformed the surgery. His bedside manner is STELLAR, as someone who has very high anxiety with surgeries, Dr. Kocaj was very patient, answered all of my questions and did everything he could to calm my nerves. I will never go to another ortho again! I can't say enough good things about him and his staff.
    About Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1275568446
    Education & Certifications

    RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kocaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kocaj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kocaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kocaj has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

