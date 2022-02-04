Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9800
St. Vincent's Birmingham810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (404) 668-8332
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kocaj is the best orthopedic physician I have had and I recommend him to everyone. I have had two knee reconstructions done by him and both experiences were phenomenal. During my second knee injury, I went to another doctor as it was an emergency (broken femur, tib/fib, and partially ruptured MCL) and the doctor completely missed my torn ACL and 2 meniscus tears. After waiting a couple months after the originally diagnosed injuries healed and still having issues I called Dr. Kocaj to have him take a look and he got me in immediately, diagnosed the issue quickly and preformed the surgery. His bedside manner is STELLAR, as someone who has very high anxiety with surgeries, Dr. Kocaj was very patient, answered all of my questions and did everything he could to calm my nerves. I will never go to another ortho again! I can't say enough good things about him and his staff.
About Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275568446
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kocaj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kocaj has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.