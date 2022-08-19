Dr. Stephen Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Knight, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Knight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1459 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 491-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Knight for 30 years. Highly professional and patient-focused.
About Dr. Stephen Knight, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
