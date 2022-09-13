Overview

Dr. Stephen Knaus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Knaus works at Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Primary and Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.