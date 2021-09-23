Overview

Dr. Stephen Kirk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Kirk works at Salem New Hampshire Physicians Network in Methuen, MA with other offices in Salem, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.