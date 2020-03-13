Dr. Stephen Kingsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kingsley, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kingsley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Kingsley works at
Locations
Roger H Karlin MD57 North St Ste 422, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 790-0777Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kingsley?
Great guy! Appointment right on time, explained everything in English, not med-speak, no B.S. highly recommend
About Dr. Stephen Kingsley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kingsley has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingsley.
