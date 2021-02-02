See All Urologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Stephen King, MD

Urology
4.1 (11)
Dr. Stephen King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Dr. King works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Federal Way Office
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen King, MD
  • Urology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1891897468
  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. King works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

Dr. King has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.