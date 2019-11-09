Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Be Well Health Center Plano, Texas7933 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 403-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Kim for the past 8 years. He's a truly great doctor: great communication, explains complicated issues and outlines possible treatments/solutions, shows empathy and personal interest in his patients,. He's very practical in his approach.
About Dr. Stephen Kim, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1376563403
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Charlton Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.