Dr. Stephen Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave Ste 1209, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim saw us right away - no wait. He welcomed us and went right to work. He is highly efficient and made us feel confident that we did the right thing by seeing him for a 2nd opinion. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.