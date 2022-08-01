Overview

Dr. Stephen Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.