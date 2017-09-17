Dr. Stephen Kesselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kesselman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kesselman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1550 S Potomac St Ste 240, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 751-1272
-
2
Burcham Eyecare Center750 Potomac St Ste 223, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (303) 340-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff, contemporaneous technology but old school knowledge and wisdom. The excellent insights and understanding derived form decades of practice gave me the best eyeglasses prescription I have ever gotten (and I have been wearing glasses since I was 10). Senior staff explains and answers questions, especially type I and Type II as well as high BP questions and Dr. Stephen is both personable and insightful. not a 'quick cycle through the machines, I highly recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Kesselman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1578621017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesselman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesselman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesselman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesselman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.