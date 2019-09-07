Dr. Stephen Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kerr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kerr works at
Locations
Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital407 14th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-1962
MultiCare Surgicalists1450 5th St SE # S3400, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4649
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, friendly, great bedside manner, answers questions
About Dr. Stephen Kerr, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals & Clinics
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.