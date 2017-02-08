See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.

Dr. Kerley works at Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc
    7155 Lee Hwy Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc
    7161 Lee Hwy Ste 500B, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 238-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 08, 2017
    Dr. Kerley was very attentive and listened completely to everything. He related very well to my daughter making her feel comfortable and at easy. We just moved here from another state and I am planning on making him my OB/GYN and would recommend him to anyone.
    Gruetli Laager, TN — Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528048634
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kerley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerley works at Chattanooga Obgyn Group Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kerley’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

