Dr. Stephen Kennedy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Kennedy works at Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview
    908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion
    11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201 Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Limb Pain
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Limb Pain

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephen Kennedy, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487943098
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University of British Columbia
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennedy works at Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

