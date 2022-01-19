Dr. Stephen Keith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Keith Jr, MD
Dr. Stephen Keith Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1751 Veterans Dr Ste 205A, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2600
Shoals Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC541 W College St Ste 2600, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2600
North Alabama Medical Center1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 629-1000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Helen Keller Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Keith and his staff is outstanding ! His staff and himself took great care of me during my pregnancy and after as well as ensuring the safety of my child . I will never use anyone else as long as he’s still practicing
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
