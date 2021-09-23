Overview

Dr. Stephen Keefe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Keefe works at Lakeview Medical Center, Inc in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.