Dr. Stephen Kay, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Kay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Kay works at Sonu Ahluwalia, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Millstein Orthopedics
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1204, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 595-1030
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Old school and gives absolutely real advice and care. Dr. Kay reconstructed my shoulder and was so great through every step of the process. I can't recommend Dr. Kay enough.
    Donal Logue — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Kay, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1609966761
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kay has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods.

