Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful knowledgable kind. Listens and understands my needs and concerns. Happy he was recommended to me. So glad he is my doctor. Best doctor I ever had.
About Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1831130038
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
