Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
Dr. Kaufman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.4676 Douglas Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-1116Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
-
2
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.45 Manor Hill Dr Ste 200, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-8851Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
-
3
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.3135 Highland Rd Ste A, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 346-4180Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
I was scared because I was getting needles in my eye to reduce swelling and to improve my eyesight. Dr Kauffman was thorough explaining the procedure and explained that I would be numb and I would be ok. He made every effort to make sure I was numb and calm. His staff called the next day to make sure I was OK. Very caring doctor. I highly recommend him. He cares about his patients and he is professional.
About Dr. Stephen Kaufman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1568464832
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- New York University
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.