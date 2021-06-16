See All Neurosurgeons in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Stephen Katzen, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Katzen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. 

Dr. Katzen works at Champaign Dental Group in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute - Mansfield
    252 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063 (214) 948-2076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Jun 16, 2021
Very kind and caring with my 92 year old mom who fractured 2 lower back vertebrae. Surgery was no option for her at her age, but he did do vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty (cement injections) on those 2 vertebrae. Dr. Katzen is very easy to talk to and has great bedside manners! I would highly recommend him!
Karen Payton
    Karen Payton — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Katzen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447592662
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Katzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katzen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katzen works at Champaign Dental Group in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Katzen’s profile.

    Dr. Katzen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

