Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Katz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
Central Louisiana Anesthesia and Pain Management Centre Apmc3311 Prescott Rd Ste 415, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz has been my doctor for almost a decade. He has help me in so many ways. Now that he is retiring and deservingly so I only pray I find a physician who is as understanding and friendly. His staff is one of the best in the medical field and I will miss them all greatly!
About Dr. Stephen Katz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972503415
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
