Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
Mercy Health - Bhi St. Rita's Psychiatry770 W High St Ste 300, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-5033
- 2 6752 Parker Farm Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 444-3504
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is excellent. I have been a patient for 9 years and trust him with my care. The initial visit is an hour. I am very pleased with my treatment and how he lets patients help guide their own treatment. Listens to patients and is accommodating. I’ve never felt rushed either. Great doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Katz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
