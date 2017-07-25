Overview

Dr. Stephen Karges, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Karges works at Allstar Pediatrics in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.