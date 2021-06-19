Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Karbowitz works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty7568 187th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karbowitz?
I feel extremely safe in Dr Karbowitz's care
About Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1205878287
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karbowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karbowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karbowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karbowitz works at
Dr. Karbowitz has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karbowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karbowitz speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karbowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karbowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.