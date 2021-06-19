Overview

Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Karbowitz works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.