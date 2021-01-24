Overview

Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kalhorn works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.