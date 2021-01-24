Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kalhorn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A level of skill like this is just as unique as each patient’s condition. He will be truthful, and is highly professional at correcting the body’s most powerful areas. He and his team are going to break new ground in preventing spinal injuries from worsening and thank God can actually provide the very best possible surgical technologies to add life where patients like me had lost so much life and life’s precious events. If it’s possible, this team can do it and raise the bar on neurosurgery. I’m still recovering. My mind is catching up to what can be possible for me now. I have other areas of spinal pain and a 22 year old fracture but I’m going to do everything to get back into life. I’m grateful that the complexities and 22 years of constant worsening thoracic and lumbar pain and unique diseases and injuries became a contribution to what they can do in that OR. If you have a highly unique spinal trauma(s), DDD and acquired or from birth spinal disfigurement and pain, look here.
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
