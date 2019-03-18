Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
South Shore Neurospine Group851 Main St Ste 6, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-0250
- South Shore Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Johnson fixed my mother’s back then my sister-in-law’s mother’s back so he was the obvious choice for me when I needed back surgery. I have now had two procedures done by Dr. Johnson, both uncomplicated and successful. I have referred family and friends to him. I like the smallish hospital (South Shore Hospital) here in the Boston area where enormous hospitals exist in town.
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
