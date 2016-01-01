See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD

Sports Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Johnson works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Eye Institute
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium
    3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD

  • Sports Medicine
  • English
  • 1487971693
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

