Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
UW Medicine Eye Institute908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1487971693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Johnson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
