Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Community Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Pain Management at Garden State Medical Center in Toms River, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery
    780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 661-8496
  2. 2
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 661-8415
  3. 3
    Toms River Clinic - Riverwood Building 1
    67 Route 37 W Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)



About Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003178682
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Fellowship
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education

