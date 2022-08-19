Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Community Medical Center.
Locations
RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 661-8496
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 661-8415
Toms River Clinic - Riverwood Building 167 Route 37 W Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 769-3138
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Johnson from a doctor friend of mine and we met in March of 2021. I was diagnosed with a Vestubular Schwannoma in the left side of my skull in the canal behing my ear. Naturally, I was petrified with the diagnosis but Dr Johnson assured me he woud be able to help me and I would be ok. From the 1st time I met him, I knew I was in the right place. He displayed impressive knowledge and confidence which brought by stress level down immediately. He has a very kind and caring way aout him and I put my full trust in him to help me. I love his assistant Christina as well, she was so kind and patient with me during this extremely stressful time in my life. Dr Johnson performed Gamma Knife Surgery for me in New Brunswick in August of 2021 and everything went perfectly and according to plan. I see him every 6 months for follow ups but I feel great, no issues and I am so gled I had him in my corner! Thank you Dr Johnson!
About Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1003178682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.