Dr. Stephen Johans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Johans, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Johans works at
Locations
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff. Quick responses to any questions. Dr. Johans has a great bedside manner and takes time with his patients to listen.
About Dr. Stephen Johans, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013273580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johans has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
