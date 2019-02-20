Dr. Stephen Jarvie, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Jarvie, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephen Jarvie, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westminster, CO.
Dr. Jarvie works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain Range Dentistry1333 W 120th Ave Ste 314, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 481-1685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarvie?
The staff is courteous, helpful, and knowledgeable. Questions about current treatment, billing, and future treatment were answered and explanation provided when needed.
About Dr. Stephen Jarvie, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1023211844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarvie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarvie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jarvie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jarvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarvie works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarvie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarvie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarvie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarvie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.