Dr. Stephen Jaeger, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Jaeger, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Jaeger, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Auburn, MA.
Dr. Jaeger works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental434 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (844) 227-6045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaeger?
About Dr. Stephen Jaeger, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1700362555
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaeger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaeger works at
Dr. Jaeger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.